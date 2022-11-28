Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (11/28/22)

The Zags dropped eight spots following their 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon

After falling four spots to No. 6 in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team (5-2) tumbled even further in the latest rankings released Monday.

The Zags dropped to No. 14 following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon. Their point total went from 1,273 to 845 in the poll.

Gonzaga’s first two days of competition had wildly different outcomes as it opened play on Thursday with a 102-78 win over Portland State (2-3), before an 84-66 loss to Purdue (6-0) on Friday.

Head coach Mark Few’s squad wrapped up the weekend by defeating Xavier (4-4) 88-84 on Sunday for third place in the tournament.

Purdue won the competition after notching a 75-56 victory over Duke (6-2) in the championship. The Boilermakers’ big week earned them eight first-place votes as they soared 19 spots to No. 5 in the poll.

Houston (6-0) is sitting atop the poll for the first time since 1983, with its only game of the week being a 49-44 win against Kent State (5-2).

The Cougars received 45 first-place votes and dethroned former No. 1 North Carolina, the biggest faller in the poll. The Tar Heels dropped 17 spots to No. 18 following a 1-2 performance at the Phil Knight Invitational, also held in Portland.

Sandwiched in between Houston and Purdue in the top five were second-ranked Texas (5-0), No. 3 Virginia (5-0) and No. 4 Arizona (6-0). Texas took home eight first-place votes while Virginia earned two top selections.

The top 10 was rounded out by No. 6 Baylor (5-1), No. 7 Creighton (6-1), No. 8 UConn (8-0), No. 9 Kansas (6-1) and tenth-ranked Indiana (6-0).

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 4 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Houston 1,534 (45)

2. Texas 1,467 (8)

3. Virginia 1,408 (2)

4. Arizona 1,341

5. Purdue 1,307 (8)

6. Baylor 1,111

7. Creighton 1,100

8. UConn 1,099

9. Kansas 990

10. Indiana 938

T-11. Alabama 860

T-11. Arkansas 860

13. Tennessee 848

14. Gonzaga 845

15. Auburn 733

16. Illinois 643

17. Duke 614

18. North Carolina 541

19. Kentucky 472

20. Michigan State 469

21. UCLA 346

22. Maryland 282

23. Iowa State 198

24. San Diego State 189

25. Ohio State 108

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Coll of Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John's 1.