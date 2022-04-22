Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Nembhard has submitted his name in the draft for a third time, eliminating him from a potential return to GU

The Ontario, Canada native has amassed 59 wins in his two years at GU.

Foregoing his last year of college eligibility, Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Since Nembhard also entered his name for a time into the 2019 and 2020 draft pools, this being his third time declaring for the draft has nullified his ability to return to college.

The guard from Ontario, Canada, took to Instagram and Twitter Thursday morning to break the news of his departure from GU and that he has his sights set on being drafted come June 23.

“Coming to Gonzaga was truly one of the best divisions I have ever made, and I am so grateful for this place,” Nembhard said in his post. “I am thankful and blessed to be a part of teams with so much success and accomplishments but nothing compares to all the relationships I have made over these last two years that will last me a lifetime.”

“With that being said I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA Draft and fulfill my dream of playing in the league.”

The 22-year-old guard stands at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wingspan. In a forward and big man heavy draft that features a handful of promising guards, Nembhard is projected as a possible second round selection.

His perceived lack of explosiveness and unconventional shooting form separates him from the highest echelon of guards in his class like Jaden Ivy and Dyson Daniels. However, he’s still viewed as an elite level facilitator who sees the game well and can get a bucket when needed.

“Nembhard is a true point guard and one of the best passers in his class,” NBADraftNet said in its notes on Nembhard. “He plays with his head up, sees the floor well and is always thinking pass-first. He’s got good size for the position, decent quickness and can keep the defense honest with his shooting ability.”

Nembhard spent his last two seasons in Spokane, but spent his freshman and sophomore season as a member of the Florida Gators.

He averaged 11 points there his sophomore year before initially putting his name in the draft and then deciding to enter the transfer portal. He was picked up by GU from there, where in the last two seasons his prominence as one of the nation’s elite point guards has ascended.

This last season, he set career marks in every offensive category, averaging 11.8 points per game on a 45.2% shooting clip while leading the Zags in steals and assists with 51 and 184 respectively.

He was a West Coast Conference All-American this past season and a Bob Cousy award finalist.

After helping GU get to the national championship game in 2021, Nembhard became the lynch pin for the highest scoring offense in the nation in 2022 and was a catalyst in getting his cast of teammates involved offensively.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to Coach Few, the rest of the coaching staff, my teammates, my family, everybody at Gonzaga who has helped me get to this point and will continue to do so in the future,” Nembhard said.

Nembhard could potentially participate in the NBA Draft Combine from May 16-22 before waiting to hear his name by an NBA organization later in June.w