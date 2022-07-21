Skip to main content

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

The former Gonzaga transfer has $8.6 million coming his way over four years with $6.4 million guaranteed
Nembhard leaped up draft boards during the NBA Combine which helped him become the first player in taken in the 2022 NBA Draft's second round (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images).

Nembhard leaped up draft boards during the NBA Combine which helped him become the first player in taken in the 2022 NBA Draft's second round (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images).

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard has signed the largest NBA deal of any second round player right out of college. On Wednesday, Nembhard inked a four-year, $8.6 million dollar deal with the Indiana Pacers who guarantee him $6.4 million over the first three years according to his agents Jaafar Choufani and Todd Ramafar, who told ESPN.

Nembhard was the 31st overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft and the first selection of the second round, falling right after UCLA’s Peyton Watson who was traded from Oklahoma City to the Denver Nuggets.

In Summer League action, which just wrapped up, Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and five assists with 2.8 turnovers in a guard role that was sometimes jumbled with Duane Washington and the Pacers’ first round pick Bennedict Mathurin also running the floor at points. In those five games, Nembhard also showcased his defensive skillset, managing .8 steals a game while often taking on one of the opposing team's leading scorers.

Nembhard climbed to an early second round pick on the back of solid combine performances leading up to the draft. He was originally a projected mid-to-late second round selection even after leading Gonzaga to a Final Four and Sweet 16 and being all-WCC first team and second team in back to back seasons.

Kennedy Chandler, the 38th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in this year’s draft out of Tennessee, had just had the record for most guaranteed money for a second round pick. He signed his contract on July 6, which promises the young guard $4.94 million as part of his four-year, $7.1 million year deal. 

With Nembhard now locked into a deal, the Pacers have their 48th pick, Kendall Brown, left to sign. Indiana signed Mathurin on July 3 with a four-year deal that could earn the Arizona product up to $29.9 million over that span

draft n
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

By Asher Alijust now
Compostion-
Podcasts

The Latest From Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 18, 2022
Chet CNN
Basketball

Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren ruled out of OKC's Friday Summer League matchup

By Asher AliJul 15, 2022
Chet CNN
Basketball

Holmgren and Murray matchup in six-point Thunder win

By Asher AliJul 14, 2022
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

Iso Podcast July 13th Mailbag Edition

By Christian PedersenJul 13, 2022
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

What Gonzaga Is Doing For Recruiting This Summer

By Christian PedersenJul 12, 2022
download
Podcasts

Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 11, 2022
Nembhard again
Basketball

Nembhard puts up double digits but loses out to former USF guard Sunday

By Asher AliJul 11, 2022
Chet THunder
Basketball

Chet Holmgren and Thunder's young can't close out on Rockets Saturday

By Asher AliJul 10, 2022