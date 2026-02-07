Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Oregon State men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs don't have much time to wallow in the misery of their shocking 87-80 loss to the Portland Pilots on Wednesday night ... and that's probably a good thing.

Gonzaga heads 90 miles south to Corvallis to take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, with an early tip time of 3:00 PM PT. The Zags are looking not only to bounce back from Wednesday's eye-opening defeat, but to avenge last year's overtime loss in Corvallis to Wayne Tinkle's team.

Of course, in the new transfer portal era of college basketball, a revenge game from 12 months ago looks quite a bit different. All five of OSU's starters from the squad that took down the Zags - Michael Rataj, Liutauras Lelevicius, Damaro Minor, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah - found greener pastures at the power conference level, landing at Baylor, TCU, Pitt, Syracuse, and Oklahoma State, respectively.

Meanwhile, only two players who were on Gonzaga's losing team will suit up on Saturday: Graham Ike, who dropped 26 points and nine rebounds - including the game-tying three to force overtime - and Emmanuel Innocenti, who played just two minutes with one blocked shot.

All the new faces will make for a very different matchup on Saturday, which Gonzaga hopes will lead to a different result. The Beavers are 13-12 on the year and sit at 6-6 in league play, coming off three straight wins over LMU, San Diego, and Washington State, respectively.

The Zags are coming off their first loss to Portland in 12 years, ending a streak of 20 straight victories over the Pilots while handing them their first-ever win over an AP Top 10 team.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Over the past 14 years, Gonzaga has lost just 19 WCC games, and in the following contest, they have an outstanding 17-2 record - good for a 89.5% win rate. In order to get win No. 18, the Zags will need to get back to dominating down in the paint, locking down on defense, and, in particular, avoiding foul issues against a Beavers team that scores 25.6% of their points at the free throw line - the fourth highest mark in college basketball.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Oregon State:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 22-2 on the year but just 14-10 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Oregon State is 13-12 on the year, 11-14 against the spread, and 7-7 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Oregon State betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -18.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 146.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-3500) Oregon State (+1280)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

