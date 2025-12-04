Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Kentucky men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Nashville, TN to take on Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 5. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena, the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators.

This is game four in a six year series agreed to between these two powerhouse programs ahead of the 2022-23 season. Gonzaga won the first two matchups against then-Kentucky coach John Calipari, but blew an 18-point second half lead last season and lost in OT, 90-89, against coach Pope at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Gonzaga will look to not only take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but to pick up a marquee Quad 1 win over a ranked opponent to help put last week's disastrous loss to Michigan in the rearview mirror.

Kentucky is hoping to do something similar, with Pope's team sitting at just 5-3 on the year with no significant wins. The best team the 'Cats have beat this season, per KenPom, is Valparaiso, while they have taken agonizing losses at Louisville, to Michigan State in the Champions Classic, and at home against North Carolina on Tuesday as part of the ACC-SEC challenge.

Friday's tilt will be determined down on the block, with Kentucky playing without 6'9 star rim protector Jayden Quaintance who has yet to debut this season following offseason knee surgery. The 'Cats could also be without Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate, which seriously thins out the team's frontcourt against the dynamic duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

However, Kentucky has a monster freshman in Malachi Moreno, a 7'0, 250 pound behemoth who is averaging 1.4 blocks in just 21 minutes per game on the year. Still, Ike and Huff should be able to do work around the rim against Moreno and 6'10 Brandon Garrison, and will need to crash the glass effectively in order to procure another Quad 1 win.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Friday's bout between Gonzaga and Kentucky:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 7-1 on the year and 6-2 ATS

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Kentucky is 5-3 on the year, but just 4-4 ATS

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -3.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 157.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-200) Michigan (+164)

Game time: Friday, Dec. 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.