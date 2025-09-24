Recruiting expert shares update on Gonzaga's pursuit of top prospect in 2026 class
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been in contact with many of the top high school recruits in the country, hoping to bring elite talent to Spokane as the program transitions to the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27.
The Zags have long been connected to the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, small forward Tyran Stokes, who currently plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA — the same high school as former Zag guard Dusty Stromer.
247Sports recruiting analyst Travis Branham recently provided an update on some of the top recruits in the 2026 class and discussed Gonzaga's interest in the 6'7 forward.
Stokes recently wrapped up an official visit at Oregon last weekend, his fourth visit of the cycle after trips to Kansas, Kentucky, and USC. Louisville is scheduled to have Stokes on campus in October, although Branham reported things with Louisville have "gradually quieted down", which casts doubt on whether that visit will even happen.
"One other school that has had rumors swirling of a potential visit is Gonzaga," Branham wrote. "And while the Zags are showing interest, it remains up in the air if that visit will ever come to fruition."
Branham also indicated Stokes plans to make a decision early in the signing period window — which runs from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19 — and that some folks believe his decision could come as soon as early October.
It is encouraging to see Gonzaga's name still in the mix here, although it has always been viewed as an uphill battle to get the future star to Spokane. Branham and 247 currently classify this recruiting battle as a three-team race between Kansas, Kentucky, and Oregon, although that would certainly change if coach Few manages to get Stokes on campus.
The consensus No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, Stokes is a 6'7, 245-pound hyper athletic wing who has dominated at every stop in his playing career to date. That included a stop this summer with Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for coach Tommy Lloyd en route to a gold medal.
Gonzaga has four official visits already scheduled with 2026 prospects, including 4-stars Sam Funches and Herly Brutus who will be on campus Oct. 4 for Kraziness in the Kennel, as well as 4-star wing Luca Foster (Oct. 11) and 5-star forward Cameron Holmes (Nov. 8). The Zags have also been connected to Baba Oladotun, a 5-star forward who reclassified from 2027, as well as 4-star wings Bo Ogden and Anthony Felesi.