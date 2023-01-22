Rui Hachimura being shopped around by Wizards ahead of trade deadline

The former Zag has gained interest from several Western Conference teams

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline draws closer, the clock is ticking for NBA front offices to decide if they want to push for the playoffs, aim for a higher draft pick or clear out cap space.

The Washington Wizards are rumored to be among the top sellers at the deadline after going 19-26 to start the season, good enough for 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura has been the centerpiece of trade discussions between the Wizards and several Western Conference teams, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.

Hachimura, who is set to become a restricted free agent in July, has posted 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game this season.

The Wizards have also received interest in forward Kyle Kuzma. But the team values Kuzma highly and is hoping to re-sign him this offseason, and could offer him more money if they trade Hachimura, per The Athletic.

A potential trade would also reduce a logjam at the forward position, with Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis being the solidified starters while Hachimura, Deni Avdija and a few others compete for minutes off the bench.

Hachimura has been aggressive in hunting his own shot since returning to the court on Dec. 22 following a 16-game absence due to a bone bruise in his right ankle. This style of play has sometimes led to poor results, as he shot 0-for-6 from 3-point range in Washington’s 116-105 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Hachimura’s 32.1% clip on 3-point attempts this season is far below the 44.7% mark he had in 2021-22, raising questions about whether he can be relied upon as a spot-up shooter.

If he can regain his 3-point stroke, his 6-foot-8, 230-pound frame could help him to develop into a 3-and-D wing, a coveted role by most playoff-hopeful teams.

Another boost to Hachimura’s trade value is that he turns 25 on Feb. 8 and is still on the rookie contract he signed when the Wizards selected him 9th overall in 2019.

Hachimura had a three-year career at Gonzaga where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game. In his final season with the Zags, he was awarded West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was named an All-WCC first-teamer and a Second Team All-American.