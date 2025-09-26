Schedule for Gonzaga's final season in the WCC released on Friday
Mark your calendars, Gonzaga fans.
The dates are (mostly) set for Gonzaga's 36th and final season as members of the West Coast Conference, with the league revealing the composite schedule in a release on Friday morning.
The WCC is shifting to a new scheduling format in 2025-26, which means instead of the typical Thursday and Saturday matchups, there will also be league games on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Seven of Gonzaga's 18 conference games don't have a firm date yet, with the league attempting to maintain "date flexibility with national television partners to provide more national exposure for the conference on additional days of the week.”
Tipoff times and TV information for all 18 conference games will be announced at a later date.
Just like last year, Gonzaga will open up the season in Malibu against Pepperdine, taking on the Waves on Dec. 28 before a trip further south to San Diego to face the Toreros on Dec. 30.
After that, the Zags will settle in for a quiet travel month in January, with no trips outside the state of Washington. Gonzaga opens up the home portion of the conference slate on Jan. 2 against Seattle U, with home games against LMU on Jan. 4 and Santa Clara on Jan. 8 to follow.
Gonzaga's specific schedule is not quite finalized after that, with a road game in Pullman against Washington State set to take place either Jan. 13, 14, or 15, followed by a road game against the Redhawks on Jan. 17 or 18. That game will either take place at the 1,000-seat Redhawk Center on Seattle's campus or at Climate Pledge Arena, where Seattle U played a handful of games last year.
Gonzaga's next two home games don't have firm dates either, but will be against Pepperdine (Jan. 20, 21, or 22) and San Francisco (Jan. 24 or 25), with Saint Mary's at home to close out the month on Jan. 31.
February begins with road trips to Portland (Feb. 3, 4, or 5) and Oregon State (Feb. 7 or 8), which could be done in one trip or two, depending on what days those games actually occur. The road game at Oregon State is Gonzaga's lone matchup against the Beavers before joining them in the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27.
Gonzaga then returns home to host Washington State on Feb. 10, 11, or 12, before hitting the road to face Santa Clara on Feb. 14 and San Francisco on Feb. 18. It's unclear if that game will be at the Chase Center — the home of the Golden State Warriors and where Gonzaga has played the Dons the past two seasons — or if it will be at the newly renovated War Memorial on USF's campus.
The Zags then host Pacific (Feb. 21 or 22) and Portland (Feb. 24, 25, or 26) before the program's final WCC regular season game, a bout with longtime rival Saint Mary's in Moraga on Feb. 28.
The WCC Tournament will once again be at the Orleans Arena, with games beginning on March 5. The semifinal games will be on March 9 and the championship game on March 10.
Gonzaga will look to secure a 27th and final WCC regular season title in 2026, having won or shared 22 of the last 25 conference championships.