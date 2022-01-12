Tent City for BYU game canceled

While BYU versus Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center is still on for Thursday and fans will be in attendance, the Tent City event for students to get their spot in line for the game has been canceled. The event, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, doesn't appear like it will be made up.

“With the surge of omicron cases across the country, the school would like the opportunity to gauge the threat of [COVID-19] on campus before allowing us to host an event like this,” Jason Siegle, Tent City coordinator, said in a statement. “I truly apologize for this unfortunate news. That being said, we are currently still allowed to attend the game so make sure to get loud on Thursday!”

This is the second of a potential four Tent City events this season that has now been axed. The first was the Dec. 12 matchup scheduled between GU and the University of Washington, which fell through after the game got canceled because UW was dealing with health and safety protocols.

Unlike with the last cancellation, this Tent City was put off before students ran for the tent numbers that dictate where they are in line, which would’ve taken place this Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Entrance into the game for students now that Tent City is no longer happening for BYU has yet to be disclosed. There also hasn’t been word if either of the two Tent City events will be made up in other home games later this season.

“We are still anticipating hosting our last Tent City for the Saint Mary's game on Feb. 11th/12th, so be on the lookout for more information to come,” Siegle said. “While I know this is not the news we want to start our semester off, the Kennel has been missing us this break so let's lose some vocal cords against BYU.”

It was reported by GU’s athletic department last week that concessions like food and drinks won’t be sold during any athletic events on campus, and fans aren’t allowed to bring food inside indoor arenas like the McCarthey Center. The game on Thursday is still set to have host fans at full capacity.