Texas blows out Gonzaga 93-74

The Gonzaga Bulldogs entered Wednesday's matchup with Texas as the No. 2 team in the country.

They left the game with a ton of questions.

Texas embarrassed Gonzaga 93-74 in a game the Longhorns led wire-to-wire. They raced out to a 47-37 halftime lead and extended it to as many as 23 points in the second half.

Tyrese Hunter led the way for Texas with 26 points and Marcus Carr added 16. They combined to shoot 9-for-17 from the 3-point line.

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 18 points and 9 rebounds, but he also committed five turnovers. The Zags had 20 turnovers as a team.

The turnovers led to 15 more shots for Texas. The Longhorns took 66 shots, compared to just 51 for Gonzaga.