Gonzaga's Drew Timme declares for 2022 NBA draft

The junior and WCC player of the year announced his decision on Instagram Thursday

Timme has won the WCC post season and regular season titles with Gonzaga all three seasons he's played.

Drew Timme has become the first Gonzaga men’s basketball player to officially declare for this year’s NBA draft. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Timme thanked Gonzaga nation while stating that he will be putting his name in the draft.

"One of the best decisions I have ever made was to come to Spokane and Gonzaga University to play basketball in front of Zag Nation,” Timme said in his post. “I have had the privilege to play by the best coaches, teammates, fans and family anyone could ask for. I have forever been changed into a better person and basketball player because of that opportunity!”

Timme finished up his junior season at GU where he had 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while also distributing the second most assists of any Zags player this year. He was awarded West Coast Conference Player of the Year, and was on the John R. Wooden All-American Team. The Texas native was also a finalist for the Wooden Player of the Year Award and for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Timme got the Zags to the Sweet 16 this season after averaging 27.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in GU’s three tournament games.

Timme has not announced if he has hired an agent yet, which at the moment means he is still eligible to return to college. He also put his name into last year’s NBA draft before pulling out and returning for his junior year.

“Thank you to all of those who have been a part of my journey so far,” Timme said. “A special thanks to Coach Few and the entire GU athletic staff. The love and support have made my years at GU some of the best I will ever experience!”

Timme has been projected by mock drafts throughout the season as a second round pick. GU has him at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds.

"It's always been my dream to play professionally," Timme said.