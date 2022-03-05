Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren make ballot for John Wooden Award

The award for this season's most outstanding player in men's basketball features two pairs of teammates on its 15-player ballot

Gonzaga men’s basketball teammates Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren are on the ballot for the 2022 John R. Wooden Men’s Player of the Year Award. The award, which goes to the nation’s most outstanding player, will have ballots cast by voters from March 14 to 21 to decide finalists which will be announced March 30.

The ballot includes 15 players who were certified by their respective universities to have met the qualifications of the award as put forth by Coach Wooden himself when the award began nationwide in 1976. Qualifications for the award include candidates demonstrating strength of character on and off the court, they must be working toward an accredited degree with at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average and contributing to their team’s success on both offense and defense, with their performance being evaluated throughout the course of this entire season.

There are 15 candidates on the ballot down from the 20 players put on the late season list for the award that was issued on Jan. 31. Along with Suggs and Timme, the only other pair of teammates on the ballot happen to be another front court duo in Auburn’s Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith.

Holmgren, the West Coast Conference defensive player and freshman of the year, averaged 3.7 blocks a year this season which ties former San Francisco center Hondre Brewer’s WCC record set in 2002. The Minnehaha Academy graduate also averages 9.7 rebounds and 14.4 points a game on the seventh highest field goal percentage in the country at 61.64%.

Timme was a preseason All-American this year before taking home WCC player of the year honors earlier in the week. Last year’s Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year recipient is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Timme fell behind former Iowa center Luka Garza last season as the award winner. However, the GU junior made the Wooden Award All-American team last season alongside former teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert.

According to Vegas Insider, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe has the highest odds to win the Wooden award this season. Tshiebwe has the second most double doubles in college basketball and leads the nation in rebounds — averaging 15.3 boards and 16.9 points per outing.

The top five vote getters will become finalists for the award on March 30, as well as comprise the Wooden Men's All-American Team. Then, ballot casters will vote on a winner between those five players which will be announced once the NCAA championship tournament wraps up in early April.