Gonzaga vs USD cancelled

No. 4 Gonzaga’s (10-2) game set for Thursday against the University of San Diego (7-6) has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the USD program. The two teams are currently discussing a later point in the season to reschedule.

The away game for the Zags in San Diego was supposed to kick off WCC action for both schools. Now, GU will start its WCC campaign on Saturday, Jan. 1 when the team is set to take on the LMU Lions. That game starts at 4 p.m. PST in Los Angeles.

The Zags’ home game for Tuesday against Northern Alabama has not been affected and is still set to proceed as scheduled. GU has had one game prior to this be canceled because an opponent was dealing with COVID-19 related protocols, that being the home contest against Washington that was scheduled for Dec. 12.

USD has also postponed its away game against Santa Clara that was scheduled for New Year’s Day. The Toreros still have their Jan. 6 contest at Pepperdine on its schedule, but there is no timetable set for when the team can resume activities.