Versatile wing and top-50 recruit sets date for official visit to Gonzaga
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will have a VIP visitor on campus to open up the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Anthony Felesi, a 4-star wing in the 2026 class, is set to take an official visit to Spokane on Nov. 3, according to a report from Sam Kayser of League Ready. The versatile wing will be on campus to see Gonzaga take on Texas Southern to open up the season.
Felesi hails from Orem, UT, and is entering his senior season at Utah Prep. He is ranked No. 49 overall, No. 21 among small forwards, and No. 2 among Utah prospects in 247Sports' updated 2026 class rankings, while On3/Rivals has him at No. 61 overall and ESPN has him at No. 76.
Gonzaga will be Felesi's sixth official visit, assuming no changes to his calendar. Felesi has already taken visits to USC, San Diego State, and Pitt, and is scheduled to visit UCLA and Louisville next month before arriving in Spokane in early November.
The 6'5 wing has also received offers from Villanova, Oregon, LSU, Utah, Utah State, UNLV, and San Francisco.
Felesi is entering his senior season at Utah Prep, where he played last year on a loaded roster that included BYU forward AJ Dybantsa — a projected top-three NBA draft pick in 2026 — as well as Washington point guard JJ Mandaquit.
Felesi is a powerful wing loaded up with physical tools who projects to be a well-above-average defender at the college level, and whose offensive game is quickly developing. He is a strong outside shooter and has drawn praise for his consistency, high motor, and ability to impact winning without needing the ball in his hands.
Those are welcome traits in Gonzaga's system, and for a staff that has cast a wide net on the recruiting trail — without any commitments as of this writing — getting a player of Felesi's caliber on campus is a positive step.
Felesi is one of five projected visitors for coach Few and the Zags in the 2026 class, a list that includes 4-star center Sam Funches and 4-star wing Herly Brutus, who are both expected on campus for Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 4.
4-star wing Luca Foster is set to visit on Oct. 11, while consensus 5-star forward Cameron Holmes will be on campus Nov. 8 for Gonzaga's second game of the season, against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena.