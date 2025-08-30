What Gonzaga guard Teryn Gardner said about coming home to Spokane
The Gonzaga women's basketball team is going to look quite a bit different in the 2025-26 season.
Superstar forward Yvonne Ejim departs after a highly decorated five-year career in Spokane, leaving as the program's all-time leader in points, rebounds, and field goals made. Gone too are seniors Esther Little, Tayla Dalton, and Maud Huijbens, as well as departing transfers Bree Salenbien (Ball State) and Claire O'Connor (Colorado).
Coach Lisa Fortier used the transfer portal to replenish talent at key positions, which included bringing in Boise State transfer guard Teryn Gardner.
Gardner is from Spokane and starred at Mead High School before committing to the Broncos, where she averaged 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 12.7 minutes last year, while shooting 35.6% from three.
The Montana native and Mead star is thrilled to be back in Spokane entering her sophomore season, and spoke to Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI about the move back, why Gonzaga is the right fit this time around, her style on the court, and excitement about this upcoming season.
(Watch the full interview at the bottom of this story)
On what made Gonzaga the right fit
"I think the coaching staff really made it feel like this time around is a good fit for both of us. I think that was the biggest thing that we were kind of missing out on the first time around. This time it's going to be a perfect fit, I hope. And we just both feel like it's great."
On being from Spokane and coming home to play at Gonzaga
"It means a lot to be back home for sure. The support I've gotten is crazy. The first time you commit it's great everybody's happy. But after that first year [at Boise State], it's just so cool to see how many people are still following along and still being so supportive and so welcoming. Everbody's just been amazing. I'm very happy to be back home."
On rooting for Gonzaga as a kid
"So I actually grew up in Montana and then moved here going into eighth grade. But even in Montana, from Great Falls, I always had the dream to play at Gonzaga. My grandparents are from here they live out in Medical Lake so we always grew up coming to games, visiting Spokane, coming to Gonzaga. I went to a little Fairfield high school camp in Montana and won the one-on-one and [former Gonzaga forward] Jill Barta was there. She gave me her practice jersey, and that was just the coolest thing because it was always my dream and now I have this player's practice jersey. It just really made it feel that I would someday come here."
On Spokane's love for basketball and Hoopfest
"Spokane is one of a kind for sure. Coming here every single year, I always grew up playing in [Hoopfest] and now being able to go watch and support my friends or family...it's a really cool environment that is unlike anything else."
On how she describes her game
"I love to hustle and leave everything out on the floor. Shooting is definitely one of my strengths and I enjoy doing it, but I also really want to improve on getting better at defense and having that high motor, high intensity. And also being able to create more off the dribble and find open teammates and be a good teammate too. There's always room to get better."
On her defensive mindset
"I always said defense translates to offense. I've grown up that way. My parents and coaches have all said defense translates to offense so just leave it all out there. And if your offensive game isn't flowing, then you can still play hard defense and control your attitude, control your effort, all of those things, and the offense will come. Just don't worry about it and keep playing hard."
On working with fellow Mead HS alum Stacy Clinesmith
"It's amazing. The Mead community, there's coach Stacy and then Jazzy (assistant coach Jasmine Redmond) and so many other people in Gonzaga that went to Mead. It's jaw-dropping that Mead has such a big role in the Gonzaga community. It's really cool it really makes it feel like home. And it's so easy to transition because I know so many people who have a similar relationship to it."
On what Gonzaga tradition she's looking forward to
"Honestly just the crowds in general on game days, they're all amazing. Also I'm excited to see what other rituals we have that outsiders don't see. And I know there's a couple, but they're waiting to surprise us, so it should be fun."
On team chemistry so far this offseason
"This year we have a lot of newcomers. I know that's similar to last year but especially this year we don't have as many seniors. But everybody coming in is just so nice, so welcoming. Everybody wants to work together. I think we all have the same mindset that we want to win and we want to be here and work hard and put in the work every day. So that's awesome to see. And creating those relationships is always fun."