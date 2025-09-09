What Gonzaga's Jalen Warley said ahead of final college basketball season
After three seasons as a key contributor for the Florida State Seminoles, guard Jalen Warley transferred to Virginia to play his senior season for Tony Bennett in 2024.
However, Bennett made a shocking decision to retire just 17 days before the 2024-25 season began, opening up a transfer portal window for anyone on the team who wanted to look elsewhere.
Warley was the only taker, and he ultimately ended up transferring to Gonzaga to redshirt for the 2024-25 season and play his final year of eligibility with Mark Few's team in 2025-26.
The 6'7 guard started 58 out of 96 games while with the 'Noles, averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals as a junior. He spent all of last year preparing to make the transition from a slower FSU offense to Gonzaga's fast-paced style, and recently sat down with Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI to discuss his redshirt season, expected role for the Zags, and his experience as part of the Gonzaga community.
(Watch the full interview at the bottom of this story)
On entering the transfer portal and picking Gonzaga
"When I entered the portal I kind of had an idea I was going to redshirt. So I really wanted to take advantage of that year to get better. And Gonzaga is one of the best player development programs in the country. And then something else that was really important to me was winning, going to March Madness, making a deep run. So with those two things as the main focal points, I felt like Gonzaga was the perfect fit for me."
On what he took away from training with Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman
"I tried to compete every day, tried to get them better, and they obviously got me a lot better during that year. But just seeing how they approached the community, just how much the Gonzaga community [and] the Spokane community supports Gonzaga and how they embrace that role. I feel like they carried the leadership role really well. They always had a smile on their face and were always being good people, so I learned a lot just being around them and all the seniors last year. It was a great experience."
On the identity of Gonzaga's new look backcourt
"I feel like we have a seasoned guard group. Even though not a lot of minutes have been played in Gonzaga jerseys, we have guys who've come from unique experiences and have legitimate time on the court in some pretty high-level games and high-level programs. I would mainly say to look out for the versatility. I feel like each guard brings something unique, and the more you pay attention, the more I think you're going to fall in love with each guard that we have in our guard room."
On his role and expectations this upcoming season
"This new group has versatility. I really want to be a jack of all trades, someone who can do a lot of different things. I want to be able to guard a lot of different positions on defense, but I also want to play a lot of different roles on offense. Being able to play one through four has been a message that we've talked about. So the more I can do, the better I can play off my teammates, the more successful we're going to be. So just continuing to build that and finding ways to improve on what I'm already good at, but also really attack my weaknesses and take advantage of that redshirt year and the offseason to do that."
On what he worked with the staff to improve upon last year
"Two main parts specifically offensively were my shooting, pull-up jump shots, catch-and-shoot jump shots, and pick-and-roll. Being really great in pick-and-roll. We're one of the fastest offenses in the country year in and year out. I think we have the best bigs in the country. I'm biased, but I feel like any ball screen is going to be really fun. So just really honing in on those details, and just having a guy like Ryan last year, who was one of the best in pick-and-roll, it helped translate what we were working on in workouts to me, seeing how it could play out on the court. I feel like I've made big improvements in those areas."
On what stands out about the Gonzaga experience
"From the player side of things, even though I've been to bigger schools, the Kennel and the fans and the community, it's nothing like I've ever seen. I feel like for me, it's the things that you dream up as a kid, like what you want a college environment to be, how active the students are, and we have a legit home court advantage every single game. So it was really special to see. I'm really excited to actually be a part of it and be on the court for it. And then on the student side, it's just been a smaller community. I feel like I'm making more genuine connections. I'm seeing the same person a lot more, just beyond the athletic department. I'm having classes with similar kids and seeing different staff members around campus. It's been really cool. It kind of reminds me more of a high school feeling where you're part of a more tight-knit community."