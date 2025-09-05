Where Gonzaga's recruiting targets landed in updated 2026 class rankings
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been hard at work pursuing the top talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Zags have five recruits set to take official visits on campus over the next two months, all of whom are 4-star status or higher, according to 247Sports' updated rankings.
Gonzaga also has their eyes on five other recruits who they are hoping to get on campus in the coming months, including two top ten players in the class.
Below is a look at every player who is set to take an official visit to Gonzaga and their updated 2026 class rankings at 247Sports:
No. 30 Cameron Holmes (Previously: 24)
Holmes is set to be on campus for Gonzaga's matchup against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 8. The 6'6 small forward is also considering Oklahoma, as well as North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, and Arizona, and remains one of Gonzaga's biggest priorities in this upcoming recruiting class.
No. 40 Luca Foster (Previously: 36)
Foster is one of the best scorers in the entire class, and he listed Gonzaga in his top nine back in late July. He's now set to visit in mid-October, where Gonzaga will hope to entice the Pennsylvania native to leave home and come out west to play in an offense that fits his playstyle perfectly.
No. 84 Sam Funches (Previously: 96)
Funches has been one of Gonzaga's biggest targets for a long time now. The 7'0 center was originally supposed to visit in February, but postponed while his high school was still in the state playoffs. Now he'll be on campus for Kraziness in the Kennel, where the staff will hope to land a commitment before he takes a visit to LSU the following week. Funches is also considering Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss.
No. 123 Ethan Harris (Previously: UR)
Harris revealed his top four finalists on Thursday: Gonzaga, Washington, Iowa, and Boise State. The 6'9 forward from Camas, WA is a fast riser in this class due to his versatility and outside shooting, and Gonzaga will have him on campus Sep. 9 in an effort to keep the Washington native home to start his college career.
No. 141 Herly Brutus (Previously: 115)
Brutus is a high-quality defensive wing whose offensive game is coming along. Gonzaga believes he is under-appreciated in this class, and a recent fall to the bottom of the rankings at 247 seems to reinforce that. Brutus will be on campus alongside Funches for Kraziness, and if the Zags wow those two, they could be landing commitments from two of the better defensive prospects in the class.
Gonzaga has been in contact with five other uncommitted recruits in the 2026 class, including the consensus No. 1 player in small forward Tyran Stokes. Those five are listed below:
No. 1 Tyran Stokes (Previously: 1)
Stokes previously indicated he plans to take an official visit to Gonzaga, but would not reveal the date. The 6'7, 245-pound wing is also a priority target for Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, and Oregon.
No. 10 Baba Oladotun (Previously: 8)
Oladotun was the top-ranked recruit in the 2027 class before he reclassified. A native of Maryland, Oladotun is a 6'9 wing with an elite offensive game. He's incredibly skinny and will need to fill out, but the talent is undeniable.
Oladotun indicated he would take an official visit to Gonzaga in October, but no official date has been revealed. Maryland and Virginia Tech each have him scheduled for official visits this month, and schools like Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Kansas, and Tennessee have offers out as well.
No. 31 Bo Ogden (Previously: 49)
Ogden listed Gonzaga in his top six, but as of this writing has not set an official visit to come out to Spokane. The Austin, TX native is considered a strong lean toward Texas with his dad serving as the team's general manager.
No. 46 Ikenna Alozie (Previously: 21)
Alozie was at one point a top 10 recruit in this class, but has taken a significant tumble over the past few months. He remains one of the better point guard prospects in the class, however, and has Gonzaga listed in his top eight.
No. 49 Anthony Felesi (Previously: 46)
Felesi is a great scorer who Gonzaga is really working hard to get out to Spokane. The 6'5 wing is being pursued heavily by Louisville and UCLA, among others, and has not set a date to visit Gonzaga as of this writing.