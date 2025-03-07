Where Gonzaga stands in updated NCAA Tournament projections
The Gonzaga Bulldogs remained a projected No. 9 seed in the latest Bracketology posts, although one expert shifted them from the Midwest Region back to the East.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports placed Gonzaga back in the East in his Friday Bracketology, three days after moving them from the East to the Midwest. Joe Lunardi of ESPN continued to list the Zags as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest.
The Bulldogs are enjoying a stretch of eight days off after beating San Francisco 95-75 at the Chase Center on Saturday night to earn the No. 2 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Zags and No. 1 seed Saint Mary’s earned quadruple byes into the semifinals on Monday night at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The tournament opened Thursday night with No. 11 seed San Diego beating No. 10 Pacific in Gonzaga’s half of the bracket. The Toreros advance to play No. 7 Loyola Marymount on Friday night. Washington State and San Francisco are also in Gonzaga’s half of the bracket. The teams that beat the Zags in WCC play — Oregon State, Santa Clara and Saint Mary’s (twice) — are lined up in the top half of the bracket.
NET Rankings
The Zags remain No. 8 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET Rankings as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.
KenPom Ratings
Gonzaga remains at No. 8 in the KenPom.com Ratings, a predictive ranking system that uses advanced metrics to assess quality and efficiency.
BPI Rankings
Gonzaga moved up one spot to No. 9 in the College Basketball Power Index (BPI), which is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is.
