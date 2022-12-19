Skip to main content

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moves up to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll (12/19/22)

After defeating BYU on Saturday, the Zags gained 14 points in the poll

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 22 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Zags (10-2) earned 14 more points in the poll (114) after defeating BYU (4-7) 67-58 on Saturday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Zags, who were without starting guard Kayleigh Truong (foot) and backup forward Maud Huijbens (concussion).

In her twin sister’s absence, Kaylynne Truong led the way for Gonzaga with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. She also added a team-high four assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

The win helped maintain the Zags’ national ranking, which they’ve held onto for four-straight weeks. In Monday’s top 25, Gonzaga is positioned behind Creighton (8-2) and ahead of Oklahoma (9-1).

Defending NCAA champion South Carolina (11-0) remains the top-ranked team after picking up all 28 first-place votes. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (11-1), Ohio State (11-0), Indiana (11-0) and Notre Dame (9-1).

Gonzaga returns to action on Monday when they host San Diego (6-6) at 6 p.m.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 7 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. South Carolina (28) 700

2. Stanford 672

3. Ohio State 627

4. Indiana 619

5. Notre Dame 594

6. North Carolina 529

7. North Carolina State 514

8. Virginia Tech 481

9. UConn 470

10. LSU 422

11. UCLA 42

12. Utah 372

13. Iowa 370

14. Iowa State 341

15. Maryland 296

16. Oregon 280

16. Arkansas 256

18. Arizona 217

19. Michigan 210

20. Kansas 187

21. Creighton 133

22. Gonzaga 114

23. Oklahoma 86

24. Baylor 67

25. St. John's 27

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Duke 3, Kansas State 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2

