Zags look to bounce back in final preseason matchup

After a 19-point loss to No. 11 Tennessee, the second-ranked Zags hope to rebound with an exhibition win against Warner Pacific.

If there was anything for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team to feel positive about following a 99-80 loss to Tennessee on Friday, it was that the game didn’t count.

“Thank God,” said forward Drew Timme to the Spokesman-Review after a reporter reminded him of the contest’s preseason designation. “That’s why you do these things. “That’s the first team we’ve played so far other than ourselves and it’s a good learning experience.”

Before beginning the regular-season against North Florida on Monday, the second-ranked Zags play one more exhibition on Wednesday as they host Warner Pacific at 6 p.m.

It’s an opportunity for Gonzaga to regain confidence after falling to No. 11 Tennessee, since Warner Pacific is a much smaller program.

A member of the Cascade Conference at the NAIA level, Warner Pacific shares a league with former Gonzaga opponents like Eastern Oregon, a team the Zags defeated by 53 points to open last year’s preseason.

It’s common for Division II, Division III or NAIA schools to play exhibitions against premier Division I programs to give players experience against top-level talent. However, while it might seem like an unfair trade, the Knights will likely provide the Zags with various looks on both sides of the ball.

The idea for the game came from a personal connection between Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg and his father Matt Gregg, the interim athletic director and women’s basketball coach at Warner Pacific.

Matt proposed the matchup to Gonzaga assistant Brian Michaelson, who took the lead on Ben’s recruitment. The plan was finalized with Gonzaga Director of Basketball Operations Jorge Sanz when one of the Zags’ preseason opponents backed out of a prior commitment, leaving an opening on the schedule.

Ben is also familiar with the men’s team from the occasional workouts he does with them in open gym settings while back home, and from playing with some of the Knights in summer Pro-Am events in the Portland area.

A projected reserve on this year’s team, Ben finished with two points and two rebounds in six minutes of action during Gonzaga’s 19-point loss to Tennessee.

With Warner Pacific in town, Ben and the rest of the Zags will look to build momentum heading into Monday’s season-opener against North Florida.