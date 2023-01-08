Skip to main content

Gonzaga photos: Bulldogs beat Santa Clara to move to 3-0 in WCC

Check out the best images from the Zags' win at Santa Clara

The Gonzaga men's basketball team swept its first West Coast Conference road trip of the season - but it was far from easy.

After rallying to beat San Francisco 77-75 in the final seconds on Thursday night, the Zags (14-3, 3-0) had to dig out of an early double-digit deficit against Santa Clara before securing an 81-76 victory on Saturday night.

Gonzaga point guard Nolan Hickman played arguably his best game of the season, scoring 20 points and hitting a clutch three-pointer late in the game to give the Zags a lead they would not relinquish.

Check out photos from No. 9 Gonzaga's win:

(All photos by Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20232
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20231
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20233
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20235
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20238
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20237
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20234
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20236
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 20239
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202317
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202315
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202311
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202310
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202313
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202312
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202316
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202326
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202329
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202314
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202321
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202320
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202325
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202324
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202328
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202322
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202327
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202323
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202330
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202318
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202319

