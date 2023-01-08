Gonzaga photos: Bulldogs beat Santa Clara to move to 3-0 in WCC

The Gonzaga men's basketball team swept its first West Coast Conference road trip of the season - but it was far from easy.

After rallying to beat San Francisco 77-75 in the final seconds on Thursday night, the Zags (14-3, 3-0) had to dig out of an early double-digit deficit against Santa Clara before securing an 81-76 victory on Saturday night.

Gonzaga point guard Nolan Hickman played arguably his best game of the season, scoring 20 points and hitting a clutch three-pointer late in the game to give the Zags a lead they would not relinquish.

