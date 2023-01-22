Gonzaga vs. Pacific photos: Zags bounce back with WCC road victory

In search of a spark after a stunning home loss to Loyola Marymount on Thursday, Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) turned to its All-American to right the ship.

Drew Timme responded with a career-high 38 points to lead Gonzaga to a 99-90 road victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

Timme was 17-of-23 from the field and would have had 40-plus points if he knocked down free throws. He finished 4-of-11 from the free throw line.

Check out photos from Gonzaga's 17th win of the season:

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA 99, PACIFIC 90

(All photos by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports)