Look: Gonzaga suffers embarrassing loss to Texas Longhorns

Check out photos from No. 2 Gonzaga's first loss of the season

The Gonzaga men's basketball team fell behind early and never caught up, losing 93-74 to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday in Austin. 

The second-ranked Bulldogs struggled with the Longhorns' physical play, turning the ball over 20 times. 

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Check out photos from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY: TEXAS 93, GONZAGA 74

(All photos Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas2
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas1
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas17
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas13
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas8
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas14
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas6
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas15
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas16
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas5
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas4
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas11
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas12
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas3
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas9
Gonzaga Texas Drew Timme
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas10
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas7

Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas2
Photos

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Texas Drew Timme
