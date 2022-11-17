Look: Gonzaga suffers embarrassing loss to Texas Longhorns
Check out photos from No. 2 Gonzaga's first loss of the season
The Gonzaga men's basketball team fell behind early and never caught up, losing 93-74 to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday in Austin.
The second-ranked Bulldogs struggled with the Longhorns' physical play, turning the ball over 20 times.
Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 18 points and 9 rebounds.
Check out photos from the game:
PHOTO GALLERY: TEXAS 93, GONZAGA 74
(All photos Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)