Look: Gonzaga suffers embarrassing loss to Texas Longhorns

The Gonzaga men's basketball team fell behind early and never caught up, losing 93-74 to the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday in Austin.

The second-ranked Bulldogs struggled with the Longhorns' physical play, turning the ball over 20 times.

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

Check out photos from the game:

PHOTO GALLERY: TEXAS 93, GONZAGA 74

(All photos Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)