Photos from Gonzaga's win over Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener
Check out our photo gallery from the Zags' New Year's Eve victory
SPOKANE - The Gonzaga men's basketball team tipped off West Coast Conference play with an impressive 111-88 victory over Pepperdine on New Year's Eve.
Drew Timme scored 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field and is now fourth in the nation in scoring at 22.7 points per game.
Check out our exclusive photo gallery from Gonzaga's win:
(All photos by Rene Guerrero)
