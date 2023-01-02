Photos from Gonzaga's win over Pepperdine in West Coast Conference opener

SPOKANE - The Gonzaga men's basketball team tipped off West Coast Conference play with an impressive 111-88 victory over Pepperdine on New Year's Eve.

Drew Timme scored 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field and is now fourth in the nation in scoring at 22.7 points per game.

Check out our exclusive photo gallery from Gonzaga's win:

(All photos by Rene Guerrero)