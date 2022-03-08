Photogallery Gonzaga Beats USF 81 - 71

Gonzaga men’s basketball (25-3, 14-1) made it out with its 81-71 win intact Monday night against the West Coast Conference’s third ranked San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6). The semifinal game to send the Zags to Tuesday’s championship looked like a sure fire GU win for the game’s majority, but a late surge from the Dons appeared to have the Zags sweating down the stretch.

The Zags, and particularly Drew Timme, got off to a hot start as the WCC player of the year scored the games first nine of GU’s first 11 points in the first four minutes without missing a shot. The Dons meanwhile, looked out of sorts coming off their electric performance Saturday night that sat down BYU by 13 points.