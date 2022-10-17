Skip to main content

Gonzaga Alumni See Mix of News in Final Week of Preseason

Suggs back from injury in time for opener, Clarke secures longterm deal, Tillie waived
While Tillie, was waived over the weekend, he's guaranteed $1.9 million from the club. Clarke meanwhile is set to make over $50 million in four years (photo courtesy of Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter). 

The Zags in the NBA are having an up and down week as the league gets ready to tip off on Tuesday.

Jalen Suggs, heading into his sophomore season, suffered a leg injury in a preseason game over a week ago, but is slated to start in the Orlando Magic’s season opener on Wednesday. Suggs took on a left knee sprain and a bone bruise after setting a ball screen for teammate Paolo Banchero, which had him out for Orlando’s last two preseason runs.

However, the former Gonzaga standout is pinned to be in the Magic’s rotation when they travel to face the Detroit Pistons in a couple days. Prior to his injury, Suggs was averaging 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and a steal in the preseason.

Some more really good news for the Zags faithful out of Memphis Grizzlies camp, with Brandon Clarke and the organization having just agreed on a four-year, $52 million extension. Clarke has gone from Gonzaga’s single-season block leader (until Chet Holmgren happened last year) into a high level role player on one of the West’s top teams.

At 26 years old, Clarke finished last season top-five in the NBA in several categories like second-chance points and offensive rebounds. He was vital on the offensive glass for Memphis during their unprecedented postseason run last season, averaging 3.1 offensive boards a game which was the most of any player with a minimum of ten games, according to ESPN.

Through three NBA seasons, Clarke has been averaging almost 11 points a game on 59% field goal shooting. With the former Zag secured long term, the Grizzlies now have a young core of Clarke, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Kochar solidified for the next few seasons at least.

With the good from Grizzlies camp comes some bad for Gonzaga alumni however. Killian Tillie, undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2019 after battling injury, has been waived by Memphis ahead of the new season.

Tillie saw spot minutes for the Grizzlies for the better part of two seasons, evening cracking into a starting role four times. He ended up being the odd man out when Memphis had to condense their roster from 16 to 15 players, and now he’ll have to seek employment elsewhere for the 2022-23 season.

Fortunately, the Grizzlies are tied to Tillie with almost $2 million guaranteed still left to give him into the beginning of next year, which should give the Zag fan favorite a nice cushion to look for another opportunity whether in the NBA, on a two-way, or overseas. 

