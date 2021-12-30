Gonzaga enters protocols, LMU game postponed

Gonzaga’s New Year’s day contest at Loyola Marymount has now been postponed. In an email from GU’s athletic department, it’s stated that GU is dealing with the university’s health and safety protocols.

No further information regarding the severity of the health and safety protocols affecting GU or how this could potentially affect the Zags' schedule moving forward was discussed in the email, but the game with LMU will be rescheduled.

This is now the Zags’ second West Coast Conference game that will have to be rescheduled before any WCC action has even gotten underway. GU’s away matchup with the University of San Diego that was originally scheduled for Thursday will also be getting rescheduled because the Toreros are currently dealing with COVID-19 related protocols within their program.

The WCC originally had seven games planned to open up conference play on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Now only the University of San Francisco versus Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California, on New Year’s is still set to take place as scheduled. Pacific and Portland are also in protocols at the moment, and so far, no games scheduled on Jan. 6 or after have been listed as postponed.

The Zags’ next potential game would be on the 6th against the WCC-leading USF Dons. At that point if the Zags are able to play, it will have been over a week since their last opponent.

GU entered health and safety protocols once last season. During that 10-day pause in the Zags' operations, they missed what would’ve been their busiest stretch of the 2020-21 regular season with five games getting canceled as a result.