This Week in WCC Basketball

Dan Dickau Has A Full Rundown of Everything You Need to Know

Every Monday Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau takes a look at the major stories that you need to know from around the WCC and how they could impact the Gonzaga basketball season.

This week Gonzaga has two WCC games that are his main focus on what winning both means for the rest of the season and trying to win a conference regular season title. 

Also as March gets closer he has a better feel for how many spots the WCC might get in this year's NCAA tournament and who in the conference is vying for those spots. 

