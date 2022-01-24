This Week in WCC Basketball January 24th Edition

This week on the WCC Weekly Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau looks at the standings in the conference and where teams might fit in the playoff picture going forward.

He elaborates on why he believes that this year will be a four team NCAA tournament appearance from the WCC and who he thinks those teams might be.

He takes a deep stat dive on three point shooters and who are some of the best that Gonzaga will still have to face this season.

Finally Dan has a look ahead at the schedule for the week and sees good news when it comes to games getting played and not rescheduled and why he thinks that we are thought the worst of it.

