This Week in WCC Basketball January 31st Edition

Dan Dickau Covers Everything Gonzaga Fans Need to Know

Get your week started with a look around the WCC at the players, teams, stories and games that might have an impact on the Gonzaga basketball season. 

Gonzaga nation host Dan Dickau has you covered every Monday with a full rundown like only he can bring you. 

After a couple of upsets last week there are bigger stakes now with every conference game. Could this mean less WCC teams in the March NCAA  tournament?

Dan also compares some benchmark numbers for Gonzaga's younger players and takes a deep dive on how they are progressing this season. 

He also updates on the rescheduling of games cancelled earlier in the season as we enter the final month of play. 

With new content posted daily from program legends Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison, Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

1 minute ago
