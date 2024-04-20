Anquan Boldin Praises Rice's Luke McCaffrey Ahead of NFL Draft
Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey has drawn plenty of acclaim this year from NFL Draft experts. After converting from quarterback to wide receiver shortly after his transfer to Rice University, his route running and physicality, in addition to his versatility and pedigree, made him one of the top G5 prospects in the class.
This week, The Athletic's Matt Barrows wrote a profile on McCaffrey and his preparation for the next level, which included training with NFL legend Anquan Boldin.
“A lot of guys, especially with his background, would have the attitude that, ‘You can’t tell me anything; I know it all.’ He was the complete opposite," Boldin said of McCaffrey. "He was the guy who sought me out, the guy who asked a lot of questions. He was the guy who was always looking for more, even when the session was over.”
Read the full piece here.
The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 25. McCaffrey is expected to be a day two selection.