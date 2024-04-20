FAU Football: Former Four-Star Linebacker Morven Joseph Enters Transfer Portal
Florida Atlantic linebacker/edge rusher Morven Joseph officially entered the transfer portal this week.
In two seasons with the Owls, Joseph totaled 58 tackles with seven TFLs and three sacks. His best game of 2023 came against Ohio when he had seven tackles and a tackle for loss.
FAU's roster had Joseph listed at 6'3" and 228 pounds.
Prior to his time at FAU, Joseph spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at the University of Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games for the Vols, He had 1.5 sacks in that time span.
Coming out of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida, Joseph was one of the top defensive end recruits in the nation, classified as the #12 weakside defensive end by 247Sports. He earned a four-star rating from 247Sports and On3. He chose chose Tennessee over Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas A&M, UCF and USF
The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.