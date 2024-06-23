TRANSFER PORTAL: Jamoni Jones is Fifth New Mexico State Player to Commit To Vanderbilt
New Mexico State running back Jamoni Jones is transferring to Vanderbilt, per Pete Nakos of On3.
Jones will be a redshirt senior this season with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6'2" 225-pound ball carrier will be the fifth member of NMSU's 2023 football team to join the Commodores. After stepping down at the end of the season, former Aggies head coach Jerry Kill accepted a position at Vanderbilt in an advisory role. New Mexico State promoted Tony Sanchez to become the program's new head coach. NMSU reached back-to-back bowl games under Kill in 2022 and 2023.
In two seasons in Las Cruces, Jones rushed for 726 yards on 198 attempts with nine touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown in 2022. He joined from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) prior to the 2022 season.
Jones joins running back Makhilyn Young, tight end Eli Stowers, and quarterbacks Blaze Berlowitz and Diego Pavia as former Aggies suiting up for the Commodores this coming season.
Vanderbilt had the second-worst rushing offense in the SEC last season with 95.25 yards per game. They open the season August 31 hosting Virginia Tech.