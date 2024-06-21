Liberty Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings in 2024
After a march through CUSA to a Fiesta Bowl berth, the Liberty Flames look to do so again, this time wiht the help of some new faces. While the Flames did lose some of their better outside options on offense as well as main defensive pieces from last season, these fresh additions should help them rebound in 2024.
RELATED: Liberty Flames Massive Favorites To Win Conference USA on FanDuel
WR Julian Gray - NC State
Coming out of high school, Gray was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Ever since making it to the collegiate ranks, Gray has caught 33 passes for 822 yards and one touchdown. His best season came in 2023 where he hauled in 17 receptions for 442 yards and a touchdown. Gray hasn't quite lived up to the four-star status, but with the departure of CJ Daniels, Gray has a chance to become one of the team's top wideouts.
CB Dominick Hill - Temple
After spending two seasons in the SEC, Hill made his way over to the American Athletic Conference where he had 76 total tackles, 49 solo tackles and 27 assisted tackles. In the SEC, Hill gained a lot of playing time, primarily in 2021 where he logged in 12 games.
WR Elijah Canion - Purdue
Although the stats may not show much, Elijah Canion will have the opportunity to receive plenty of reps thanks to the void left in the wide receiver room. Through 11 collegiate games, Canion has recorded eight receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. Before his time in the Big 10 Conference, Canion was at Auburn in the SEC. As a three-star recruit coming out of high school, Canion received 25 offers.
LB - Teylor Jackson - East Carolina
After four seasons at East Carolina, linebacker Teylor Jackson is heading to Liberty. In 2023, Jackson posted 52 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles, 1.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Standing at 6'1," 227 pounds, Jackson will provide a big linebacker and more depth to the room.