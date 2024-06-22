RECRUITING: Memphis Tigers Land 4-Star 2025 QB Antwann Hill
Quarterback Antwann Hill announced his commitment to the Memphis Tigers on Saturday. Hill is a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. He will head to Memphis after completing his senior season at Houston County High School near Warner Robbins, Georgia.
RELATED: Fresno State Football Lands 2025 Quarterback Recruit From Union City
Hill had previously been the highest-rated uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2025. He chose Ryan Silverfield's program from an impressive list of suitors that included Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, and Florida.
Hill previously committed to Colorado, but decommited from Deion Sanders' squad in November.
At 6'5" and 220 pounds, Hill threw for 2,732 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season of high school football.
RELATED: RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands 3-Star Texas Athlete Ja'Bree Bickham
Per 247Sports composite ratings, Hill is the highest-rated quarterback recruit to ever commit to Memphis and the third-highest-rated Memphis commit overall. He is also the second commit for Memphis' 2025 class from the state of Georgia.
Hill's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Ryan Silverfield's current team open up the 2024 campaign on August 31 against North Alabama.
Watch some of Hill's high school highlights below.