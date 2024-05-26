Former Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Will Transfer To Toledo Rockets
The Toledo Rockets landed a commitment over the weekend that gives their offensive backfield another veteran presence. A two-time national champion with the Georgia Bulldogs, graduate transfer running back Sevaughn Clark is now headed to northern Ohio. Clark announced the move via social media on Friday.
Clark was a part of two national championship runs at Georgia in 2021 and 2022. Over five seasons with Georgia, the 6'1" 215-pounder carried 35 times for 145 yards and one touchdown.
Clark was a walk-on for the Bulldogs and a former zero-star recruit in the class of 2019 from Dawsonville, Georgia. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Toledo have reached the MAC championship game each of the last two seasons. They won in 2022 and lost to the Miami RedHawks in 2023. They still managed to finish last season with an impressive record of 11-3. The Rockets return second-leading rusher Jacquez Stewart in 2024, but lost leading-rusher and MAC Offensive Player of the Year Peny Boone to the transfer portal. Boone ended up at UCF after a spring stint at Louisville.
Toledo open the season on August 19 when they host FCS foe Duquesne.