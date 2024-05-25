ESPN Projects Miami (OH) As Likely MAC Champion In 2024
It's always been hard to win a conference championship in FBS football. It's even harder to win two in a row. It's even harder still in 2024 when you consider the amount of roster that every program is dealing with due to the transfer portal.
In the eyes of some, one program who may have an easier path than others to a repeat title is the Mid-American Conference's Miami University RedHawks. ESPN's Bill Connelly released his 2024 MAC preview this week, listing Miami as the most likely candidate to win the league.
Connely, famous for his SP+ ranking system, gives the RedHawks a 30.4% chance to win the league. The team with the second-best chance to win the league is Toledo at 15.9%.
"Martin's teams don't produce the most aesthetically thrilling ball in the world...But damn, does he love being Miami's head coach, and damn, did his team play ridiculously hard for him last year," Connelly notes in the article.
Miami's defense returns a favorable (for 2024, anyway) amount of production and starting quarterback Brett Gabbert will be one of the most experienced in the G5. 67.2% of Miami's dfensive production from last season returns and Gabbert has the potential to make his 50th career start this season, all in a Miami uniform. He could also eclipse 10,000 career passing yards this season.
In 2023, the RedHawks finished with an 11-3 record that included a five game win streak after a broken leg ended Gabbert's season. They defeated 2022 champions Toledo in the MAC title game before being downed by Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl. Martin signed a five-year contract extension with Miami earlier this spring.
Miami open the season on August 31 at Northwestern.