UTSA Football: FanDuel Odds Favor UTSA To Not Reach 8.5 Wins
As the 2024 college football season approaches for the UTSA Roadrunners, Jeff Traylor's squad will look to once again be in contention for the American Athletic Conference championship. The Roadrunners were 9-4 last season, but have graduated a handful of major pieces, including starting quarterback Frank Harris and safety Rashad Wisdom.
In each of the last three seasons, UTSA has reached at-least nine wins. However, some sportsbooks are giving the impression that raching that total again may be unlikely.
RELATED: ESPN Projects Miami (OH) As Likely MAC Champion In 2024
As of May 26, FanDuel gives the roadrunners +118 odds to go over 8.5 wins in 2024. Meanwhile, UTSA gets -162 odds to not reach the 8.5-win mark.
So, if someone bets one dollar for the Roadrunners to go over the 8.5-win mark, the payout would be $2.18. If someone bets one dollar for them to go under that mark, the payout would be $1.62, netting a profit of 62 cents.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Bet365 Gives Broncos Best G5 Odds To Win National Championship
The last time that UTSA failed to reach nine wins in a season was in 2020, the first year of Jeff Traylor's tenure as head coach. UTSA also failed to reach nine wins in their previous eight years at the FBS level, all under former head coach Frank Wilson.
UTSA will play their first game of the 2024 season on August 31 when they host FBS newcomers Kennesaw State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.