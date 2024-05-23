TRANSFER PORTAL: Pitt WR Israel Polk Commits to Akron Zips
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Panthers' wide receiver announced his commitment to the MAC's Akron Zips via X. Polk entered the transfer portal on April 22 after one season with the Panthers. He was a freshman in 2023.
Polk appeared in four games last season for the Panthers. The 6'1" Richmond, California native caught just one pass for 14 yards. He used his redshirt, so he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Polk will add to an Akron passing offense that averaged 197.6 yards through the air per game. They were fourth in the MAC in that category.
The Zips are heading into their third season under head coach Joe Moorhead. Moorhead is 4-20 as the head coach at Akron. They will begin the 2024 season on August 31 at Ohio State.