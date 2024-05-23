TRANSFER PORTAL: Veteran Indiana DB Kobee Minor Commits To Memphis
Versatile defensive back Kobee Minor will look to play his final season of college eligibility for Ryan Silverfield's Memphis club in 2024. The six-foot, 185-pound Texas native announced his decision via X on Wednesday. Minor has played both corner and safety at his previous stops.
Minor transferred to Indiana in the spring of 2023. He started nine games for the Hooisers last fall, accumulating 29 tackles with four pass breakups. Minor was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his efforts. Indiana tied with Michigan State for the worst passing defense in the Big Ten last season, allowing 237.8 passing yards per game.
A product of Texas' Lake Dallas High School, Minor spent the first three seasons of his college career at Texas Tech. He appeared in 23 games in that span for the Red Raiders. Minor made 13 tackles with two pass deflections in that time.
Memphis will begin their 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host FCS foe North Alabama. The Tigers are coming off of a 10-3 2023 season that included a win over Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.