STAFF ROUNDTABLE: G5 Teams Most Likely To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff
The newly adopted 12-team playoff format will make the 2024 college football season the first with a guaranteed participant from the Group of Five. At the conclusion of conference championship weekend, one of the 12 spots will go to the G5 team ranked the highest by the College Football Playoff selection committee.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 as they give their thoughts on the most likely candidates to claim that spot set aside for the Group of Five.
Joe: 5. Texas State 4. Tulane 3. Boise State 2. Liberty 1. Memphis
Memphis has good returning starters in several important places and the AAC has repeatedly been in the playoff/NY6 conversation for a reason. Tulane will give them a run for their money though. In terms of the things the committee has traditionally valued, whoever wins the AAC might still have a leg up.
The way the math is stacking up for Liberty has intrigued me all offseason. They score a lot, they control the ground game, and while it might be lazy to say their schedule is “easy” it’s certainly not as tough, on paper, as a lot of the other G5 conference title contenders. That could set them up to be the only undefeated G5 team come late November.
The Sun Belt, in my opinion, has some of the most competitive football at this level of the sport, but because of that, it cannibalizes itself a little. I think a team like Texas State or Appalachian State has the potential to win the league, but going undefeated seems like a monumental task, which historically has been important to getting that NY6 spot.
Boise State are Mountain West title contenders again and have one of the best running backs in CFB with Ashton Jeanty, but seeing what other weapons reveal themselves will be critical if they’re serious about getting to the playoff now.
Kevin: 5. South Florida 4. Tulane 3. Memphis 2, Boise State 1. Liberty
USF has put themselves in a position where despite what looks like a tough schedule with Alabama and the Universtiy of Miami, the conference schedule is manageable and they can put themselves in a position to contend. Last season they almost defeated the Crimson Tide and an upset against Miami is always a possibility, so don’t count out the Bulls.
It took me a while to add Tulane to the list given a new head coach and the losses of the roster that came just short of the AAC title, but the conference slate of the season is one where they can take over and the two toughest games on the schedule will be against Northwestern and Oklahoma.
The Memphis schedule is a tough one. A matchup with Florida State to begin the season is then followed by a tough conference schedule that includes games against Tulane, UTSA and USF. Some crucial wins going their way with an experienced quarterback in Seth Henigan can help the Tigers move into that playoff talk.
A tough schedule in the Mountain West, but the Broncos were able to make a splash in the portal, bringing in former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson to take over the offense. Going up against two former Pac-12 members is a tough task, but Nelson, who transferred over from USC knows these teams well as he backed up Caleb Williams and had to watch from the sidelines where you can potentially take in more plays and schemes.
The class of the Group of Five level are the Liberty Flames. The G5 representatives in the New Years Six Bowl and entered the offseason in good shape. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is back for another season and although there were some big losses, the depth the team has is still strong enough where head coach Jaime Chadwell has a chance to dominate the conference for a second straight season.
Eric: 5. James Madison 4. South Florida 3. Memphis 2. Boise State 1. Liberty
For me, the head of the pack are Liberty and Boise State. The Broncos will have to establish themselves under Spencer Danielson, but having a stud running back like Ashton Jeanty goes a long way. The Flames return one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Kaidon Salter and just as important, the Conference USA slate should allow them to be favored in every game they play in.
In my opinion, you have to have multiple teams from the American because the argument can be made that it’s the strongest conference among the Group of Five ranks and will play favorably in the eyes of the powers that be. South Florida is a dark horse for me because of the talent that Alex Golesh has been able to assemble and their star quarterback in Byrum Brown. From the Sun Belt, I’ve seen a few folks be high on Texas State - but the way they mismanaged the quarterback situation in the offseason gives me pause. Yes, they get Jordan McCloud, which turned out to be a godsend, but I’d like to see how things come together. JMU has the history of being a great team and I’m intrigued to see how they rally, despite losing McCloud.