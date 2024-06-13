G5 Football Daily

Boise State Football Heavy Favorite to Win Mountain West on FanDuel

Joe Londergan

Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half of action versus the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium. UCF defeats Boise State 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half of action versus the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium. UCF defeats Boise State 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Under the direction of then-interim head coach Spencer Danielson, the Boise State Broncos won the Mountain West Conference championship. Boise State beat UNLV in Las Vegas by a score of 44-20. Now, Danielson enters his first season as the permanent head coach and the Broncos once again have high expectations thrust upon them.

RELATED: UNLV Football: DraftKings Sets Rebels as 3-Point Underdogs In 2024 Opener At Houston

At FanDuel, the Broncos are the favorite to win the league with +150 odds. A $100 bet would net a $150 profit.

The Fresno State Bulldogs have the second-best odds at +400, with UNLV in third at +490.

RELATED: Boise State Football: Broncos 2024 Homecoming Opponent Is...

The Broncos have never won back-to-back Mountain West titles in the program's history. Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Sun Belt territory.

At the end of the regular season, the top-ranked G5 conference champion will receive a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Mountain West