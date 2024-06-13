Boise State Football Heavy Favorite to Win Mountain West on FanDuel
Under the direction of then-interim head coach Spencer Danielson, the Boise State Broncos won the Mountain West Conference championship. Boise State beat UNLV in Las Vegas by a score of 44-20. Now, Danielson enters his first season as the permanent head coach and the Broncos once again have high expectations thrust upon them.
At FanDuel, the Broncos are the favorite to win the league with +150 odds. A $100 bet would net a $150 profit.
The Fresno State Bulldogs have the second-best odds at +400, with UNLV in third at +490.
The Broncos have never won back-to-back Mountain West titles in the program's history. Boise State will face Georgia Southern in their August 31 season-opening matchup in Sun Belt territory.
At the end of the regular season, the top-ranked G5 conference champion will receive a berth in the College Football Playoff.
