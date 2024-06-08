Boise State Football: Broncos 2024 Homecoming Opponent Is...
Boise State football have plenty to be excited about in 2024, including a starring role in the offense for likely NFL-bound running back Ashton Jeanty and high expectations for new faces like USC transfer quarterback Malachi Nelson.
Of course, another reason for fans, students, and alumni to be excited is the annual set of homecoming festivities, complete with the homecoming football game on October 5, as the school announced this week.
Boise State's homecoming opponent will be the Utah State Aggies, with kickoff time yet to be determined on a Fox Sports network, also yet to be determined.
The Broncos have been winners in their last eight games against the Aggies, with Utah's State's most recent win over Boise State coming in 2015 in Logan. Utah State have not won against the Broncos in Boise since 1996
In their 2023 homecoming game, Boise State beat the visiting San José State Spartans by a score of 35-27.
Tickets for Boise State's 2024 homecoming game will go on sale on July 23.
Boise State will open the 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern. The Broncos are once again expected to contend for a Mountain West title and are among the G5 teams expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff in December. Spencer Danielson enters his first season as the permanent head coach after taking over in the interim role late in the 2023 season.