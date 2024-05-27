DraftKings: Nevada Football Enter Summer As 3-Touchdown Underdogs In Season Opener
Following back-to-back two-win seasons, the Nevada Wolf Pack were in need of a fresh start. Perhaps they'll get that under their new head coach: former Texas assistant Jeff Choate.
Nevada's turnaround may not be instant, as they open their 2024 campaign hosting an opponent from a power conference with a high-powered offense.
As of May 27, the Wolfpack are 21-point underdogs with -110 odds in their Week Zero matchup against the SMU Mustangs, according to DraftKings.
In 2023, SMU averaged 38.71 points per game while allowing an average of 17.79 points per game. Nevada scored 17.33 points per game last season while allowing 33.42 per game.
This year's showdown between Nevada and SMU will be their seventh meeting all time. The series is currently tied at 3-3. 2024 will mark their first meeting since 2009. The two schools were conference mates in the Western Athletic Conference from 2000 to 2005.
Now, the Mustangs are fresh off an American Athletic Conference championship and will play their first season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. Nevada are still seeking their first conference championship since winning the WAC in 2010.
