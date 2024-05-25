Boise State Football: Bet365 Gives Broncos Best G5 Odds To Win National Championship
As the 2024 college football season approaches, along with the Group of Five's first guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoff, the Boise State Broncos are emerging as a popular candidate for that berth.
Of course, for whoever gets that bid, getting through several of the game's best teams to win an FBS national championship will not be easy - but not impossible. Bet365 has given odds to several G5 teams to win that title, with Boise State having the most favorable odds of that category.
The online sportsbook gave the Broncos +40000 odds to win the 2024-25 national championship. For sports betting newbies, if you were to place a one dollar bet with those odds, you would be $400 richer if Spencer Danielson and company lift the big trophy on January 20 in Atlanta.
Boise State open the 2024 season on August 31 when they travel to Georgia Southern as they look to defend their 2023 Mountain West Conference title. It will be head coach Spencer Danielson's first full season at the helm of the Broncos. Danielson was promoted from interim head coach after stepping in for the fired Andy Avalos in the second half of last season.
