Former UNLV QB Jayden Maiava Among Dark Horse Heisman Candidates For 2024
With the 2024 college football season quickly approaching, DraftKings and other major sportsbooks are naming their candidates with the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and other major awards.
While the candidates with the best odds are some of the games more experienced power conference quarterbacks, one of last season's breakout G5 performers has made the list. Jayden Maiava, who helped push the UNLV Rebels to an appearance in the Mountain West title game and a 9-5 record, is labeled by DraftKings as a possibility, but long shot.
Maiava has +5000 odds odds on DraftKings to win the Heisman. He is 23rd on the list on from the online sportsbook. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is the favorite at +800.
As a redshirt freshman at UNLV in 2023, Maiava completed 224 passes for 353 attempts, accumulating 3085 yards through the air, with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was third in the Mountain West in passing yards.
Entering the fall, Maiava seemingly still has to actually win the starting job in Los Angeles. Redshirt junior Miller Moss, who led USC to a win in the Holiday Bowl, is also a strong candidate to lead Lincoln Riley's offense.
USC open the season on September 1 against LSU in Las Vegas.
