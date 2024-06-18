G5 Football Daily

App State Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024

Joe Londergan

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark walks off of the field before the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark walks off of the field before the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Now five years removed from their last Sun Belt championship, Appalachian State are gearing up for Shawn Clark's fifth season as the Mountaineers' head coach.

While App State's roster may not be as dotted with transfer players as some others in the Group of Five, they'll still forge forward with over two dozen new faces. These four stick out as names who could be immediate contributors on the club quarterbacked by Joey Aguilar.

RELATED: UConn Huskies Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings for 2024

S Myles Farmer - Syracuse

The extensive experience Farmer brings to App State makes him especially intriguing. Over the past five seasons, Farmer has 130 tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The 6'3" redshirt senior has played in 44 FBS games between previous stops at Syracuse and Nebraska.

CB Seth Robertson - Georgia Southern

Robertson, who just spent the last four seasons at one of App State's biggest rivals, add further depth and experience to the secondary. Also a redshirt senior with one season of eligibility, Robertson had eight passes defended and 69 tackles over the last three seasons.

OL Thomas Shrader - Florida State

Offensive line was a position group where App State attracted several strong transfers, which could be due to Clark's staff's noted passion for coaching the position.

Shrader, who measures 6'5" and 305 pounds, has two seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games at Florida State in multiple spots along the offensive line.

RELATED: UTEP Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024

WR Zavier Short - South Carolina

An ex-tight end, Short could add another dimension to the short-pass game in 2024 and beyond, with three years of eligibility remaining.

Short is Chapin High School's all-time leading receiver with 217 catches for 3,391 yards. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, per 247Sports.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt