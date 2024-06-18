App State Football: Top Transfer Portal Signings For 2024
Now five years removed from their last Sun Belt championship, Appalachian State are gearing up for Shawn Clark's fifth season as the Mountaineers' head coach.
While App State's roster may not be as dotted with transfer players as some others in the Group of Five, they'll still forge forward with over two dozen new faces. These four stick out as names who could be immediate contributors on the club quarterbacked by Joey Aguilar.
S Myles Farmer - Syracuse
The extensive experience Farmer brings to App State makes him especially intriguing. Over the past five seasons, Farmer has 130 tackles, four interceptions, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The 6'3" redshirt senior has played in 44 FBS games between previous stops at Syracuse and Nebraska.
CB Seth Robertson - Georgia Southern
Robertson, who just spent the last four seasons at one of App State's biggest rivals, add further depth and experience to the secondary. Also a redshirt senior with one season of eligibility, Robertson had eight passes defended and 69 tackles over the last three seasons.
OL Thomas Shrader - Florida State
Offensive line was a position group where App State attracted several strong transfers, which could be due to Clark's staff's noted passion for coaching the position.
Shrader, who measures 6'5" and 305 pounds, has two seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games at Florida State in multiple spots along the offensive line.
WR Zavier Short - South Carolina
An ex-tight end, Short could add another dimension to the short-pass game in 2024 and beyond, with three years of eligibility remaining.
Short is Chapin High School's all-time leading receiver with 217 catches for 3,391 yards. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, per 247Sports.