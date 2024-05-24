Mountain West Conference Announces New Broadcast Details For Football Championship Game
The Mountain West Conference announced this week that the league's football championship game be broadcast on a major national network.
2024's Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship game will be played Friday, December 6 with kickoff set for 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT on FOX.
The game will be hosted by the MWC team with the best winning percentage in league play, with the second team being whoever has the second-best percentage in that category, at the conclusion of the regular season. 2025 will be the second season of Mountain West football with no division.
The 2023 edition of the game saw Boise State beat hosts UNLV by a score of 44-20 at Allegiant Stadium. 31,473 fans were in attendance in a new record for the league.
FOX has exclusive television rights to the Mountain West title game, as well as Boise State home games, through the 2025-2026 season.
The new season of Mountain West football kicks off on August 29.