AAC Announces Broadcast Details For Football Conference Championship Game
On Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference provided more detail's for the upcoming season's conference championship game.
The 2024 AAC football title game will be televised on ABC. The marks a decade straight that the league's championship game will be televised on the network. Each of the league's championship game have been on ABC since the league instituted a championship game in 2015.
Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 PM ET. It will be first time the AAC championship will be played in prime time.
The American Athletic Conference champion has advanced to either the College Football Playoff or a New Year's Six bowl seven times in the first 10 seasons of the College Football Playoff era. This season marks the first time that at least one team from the Group of Five will be guaranteed a spot in the playoff.
SMU won the AAC last season, but will play their first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. AAC added Army as a football-only member starting with 2024, bringing the number of teams back to