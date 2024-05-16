7 Mountain West Football Games Get TV Slots On The CW
With the departure of 10 of the league's members from 2023, the Pac-12 has just two official members for the 2024 season in the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars. Thanks to an agreement between the Mountain West Conference and leaders from the Pac-12 leftovers, Oregon State will play seven contests against MWC foes and Washington State will play eight.
This week, the Pac-12 announced a broadcasting agreement with FOX and The CW that will bring seven games between OSU and WSU against MWC opponents to a national networkThe following games will be broadcast on The CW.
September 20 - San José State @ Washington State - 7 PM PT
October 5 - Colorado State @ Oregon State - 3:30 PM PT
October 19 - UNLV @ Oregon State - 12:30 PM PT or 7 PM PT
October 19 - Hawaii @ Washington State - 12:30 PM PT or 7 PM PT
November 9 - San José State @ Oregon State - 12:30 PM PT or 7 PM PT
November 9 - Utah State @ Washington State - 12:30 PM PT or 7 PM PT
November 30 - Wyoming @ Washington State - 3:30 PM PT
Despite the aforementioned scheduling agreement, neither Oregon State or Washington State are eligible for the Mountain West Championship. OSU's first game agains a Mountain West foe this season will be at San Diego State on September 7. WSU's first such contest will be that September 20 home date with San José State.
